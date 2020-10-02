Donald Trump had a “irresponsible conduct” facing Covid-19, said John Bolton, the former national security adviser to the American president, in an exclusive interview with franceinfo on Friday, October 2. “On a political level, it is very hard now for Donald Trump to say that the epidemic is behind us, to say that all is well, while he himself has been diagnosed positive”, believes the one who is in open conflict with the American president.

Asked a few hours after the revelation of Donald Trump’s contamination with the coronavirus, his former advisor “thinks the real question is: how will the president’s health evolve in the coming weeks? Will he be asymptomatic? Everyone obviously wishes him that. So this episode will simply disrupt the electoral campaign.” John Bolton recalls that the White House has already had to face a failure of a president, when Eisenhower had a heart attack in 1956. The contamination of Donald Trump “could also affect the proper functioning of this administration.”

From a political point of view, John Bolton underlines that the contamination of the one who seeks a second mandate “goes against his message as a candidate who says that this pandemic is behind us (…) I also think that his contempt for the recommendations of health professionals (like wearing a mask, respecting social distancing, not find in closed rooms with a large audience), all of this also contributed to placing us in today’s situation “, believes the former close to Donald Trump.

For the former national security adviser, this episode and the results of the epidemic in the United States show that “the governance” by Donald Trump “during the entire duration of the pandemic was not responsible, and this from the first days. He refused to recognize the seriousness of this threat. He did not want to see the truth so as not to jeopardize his trade negotiations with China.” According to John Bolton, Donald Trump did not want either “to hear that the US economy was in danger of being disrupted by this virus, so as not to jeopardize his chances of re-election.” He adds : “I think this inability to act early enough and effectively plunges us into these circumstances today.”