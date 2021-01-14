Bruno Retailleau, president of the Les Républicains group in the Senate, criticized Thursday, January 14 on Franceinfo Twitter’s decision to exclude President Donald Trump from the social network: “Be careful because there is a power of censorship, because there too, we are dealing with a question of democracy. In democracy, it is the State, it is the general interest. There, we have Gafam, [les groupes américains Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple et Microsoft], large private companies which are quasi-state powers “, he explained.

“The Gafam are the third or fourth financial power, ahead of Japan. It’s huge. They have their own law. They have their own currency”, he denounces. According to him “The current regulation is over. I think it is up to the States to regain control. It is a question of sovereignty. I think that there is a first principle that must be abandoned, and that is self-regulation “ of Gafam.

Donald Trump’s ban from social media has sparked outrage from many politicians. The senator denounces the “Two weights, two measures”.

“You realize that Mr. Erdogan, [le président turc], who had called on our Turkish compatriots to revolt against Emmanuel Macron, the Malaysian Prime Minister who also had during the controversy over the cartoons, called for Muslims in France and elsewhere to be able to kill millions of French people. They still have their account. So two weights, two measures “, he criticizes.