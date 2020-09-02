“They cracked, like in a golf tournament, they miss a putt of a yard,” said the US president of the police shots in the back of this young African-American.

The comparison is confusing to say the least. In an interview with Fox News, Monday, August 31, Donald Trump was asked about the tense climate around the police in recent months in the United States. The American president spoke in particular on the Jacob Blake affair, this young African-American hit by seven bullets fired in the back by the police at the end of August. He then compared the shots fired by the police to a missed golf shot.

“Shoot a guy in the back several times … Couldn’t they have done something different? They couldn’t have fought him? I mean, in the meantime, he could have been looking for a weapon (.. .). They cracked, like in a golf tournament, they miss a putt of a meter “said Donald Trump.

Trump compares killing an unarmed black civilian to missing a three foot putt in a golf tournament, Ingraham jumps in to make him stop. pic.twitter.com/NeHqVn4Uvf – Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 1, 2020

Immediately anticipating the controversy, Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham, visibly embarrassed, interrupts: “You are not comparing golf to that, obviously that’s what the media will say…”. Donald Trump then answers: “I say people ‘crack'”, he insists.