The Mexican National Team has dominated the second half of its duel against Ecuador in the Copa América 2024. However, El Tri lacked clarity to open the scoring and get closer to qualifying for the quarterfinals. One of the clearest plays of the match was played by Santiago Giménez.
At minute 65, Julián Quiñones made a shot from outside the area that was saved by goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez. Santiago Giménez looked for the rebound of this play and managed to finish towards the goal. The Ecuadorian goalkeeper, once again, put on the hero suit and rejected the Feyenoord striker’s shot.
Dominguez’s timely saves kept the game 0-0. Mexico dominated the game in the second half, but the wingers lacked the clarity to cross correctly and assist the forwards.
Time continues to march on and, with this result, Ecuador would be facing Argentina in the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024. If this result is confirmed, this would be one of the worst participations of the Mexican National Team in this competition since who began competing in it in the nineties.
