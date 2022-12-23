Saturday, December 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: dominatrices request construction of dungeon in session of councilors

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in World
0


close

domitrix

The women request 250 thousand dollars for a dungeon

The women request 250 thousand dollars for a dungeon

The women dressed in latex and their faces covered, surprised those attending the meeting.

The events occurred at the ordinary meeting ofl Fort Lauderdale City Council (Florida) that was being televised. Over there three women dressed in latex and covering their faces made the unusual request.

In this meeting, a budget for the management of solid waste in the city was debated by the million dollar budget. Unexpectedly, three dominatrices appear on stage and speak.

See also  The Codacons alarm: 2022 holidays the most expensive of the last 50 years

“I propose that you use a quarter of a million dollars to help the ‘doms’ (dominant) and ‘subs’ (submissive) of Broward County. let’s build a dungeon for us, the taxpayers and voters,” said the woman who identified herself as “Miss Cave.”

(Keep reading: Pecci’s murderer’s confession: ”El Guácala’ executed the prosecutor and we escaped’).

After offering her proposal, the woman who is covered from head to toe in black latex and wears dark glasses, he mentions that if his proposal is accepted he will ‘whipping’ each of the attendees.

After these women left the establishment, the members of the commission were unperturbed, because They did not understand what had just happened.

They even make some jokes: “Mayor, is there a district that has a dungeon?” asks one of them and the president answers “not that I know”.

(Also: US on alert for ‘bomb cyclone’ that will cause the coldest Christmas)-

After the images of the dominatrix went viral, the fetishist community of
The United States mentioned that this woman identified as ‘Miss Crave’ is a bad representation of her group.

See also  A woman demands her ex-husband for 1.4 million dirhams, the value of her participation in the purchase of two properties

More news:

Two dead and four wounded in a shooting in Paris

German spy arrested for working for Russia

This is the sophisticated Patriot anti-missile system that the US will give to Zelensky

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #dominatrices #request #construction #dungeon #session #councilors

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Genoa derby is played... on a rock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result