Video: dominatrices request construction of dungeon in session of councilors

The events occurred at the ordinary meeting ofl Fort Lauderdale City Council (Florida) that was being televised. Over there three women dressed in latex and covering their faces made the unusual request.

In this meeting, a budget for the management of solid waste in the city was debated by the million dollar budget. Unexpectedly, three dominatrices appear on stage and speak.

“I propose that you use a quarter of a million dollars to help the ‘doms’ (dominant) and ‘subs’ (submissive) of Broward County. let’s build a dungeon for us, the taxpayers and voters,” said the woman who identified herself as “Miss Cave.”

After offering her proposal, the woman who is covered from head to toe in black latex and wears dark glasses, he mentions that if his proposal is accepted he will ‘whipping’ each of the attendees.



After these women left the establishment, the members of the commission were unperturbed, because They did not understand what had just happened.

They even make some jokes: “Mayor, is there a district that has a dungeon?” asks one of them and the president answers “not that I know”.

After the images of the dominatrix went viral, the fetishist community of

The United States mentioned that this woman identified as ‘Miss Crave’ is a bad representation of her group.

