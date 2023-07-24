Video: dog tends to the Medellín-Junior match due to an unexpected incident

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The animal urinates on the player.
Win Sports Screenshots
The animal urinates on the player.
The image has no precedent in Colombian soccer. The animal stole the ‘show’.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
F U
The one who did not enjoy the protocol acts at the Atanasio Girardot, in the Medellín-Junior match, was the midfielder David Loaiza.
The player spent an uncomfortable moment in the middle of the tribute that the red from Antioquia paid to “man’s best friend”on the occasion of the Day of the Dog that was celebrated on July 21.
Dog stars in an unprecedented moment in Colombian soccer
Independiente Medellín did not want to ignore the celebration and He decided to go out to the acts of protocol in the company of some pets.
Each player was accompanied by a dog in the hymns and the curious moment happened on behalf of the companions of Luciano Pons and Loaiza.
When the Antioquia anthem was sung and the transmission of ‘Win Sports’ focused on the DIM players, the dog that Pons was carrying raised a paw to urinate on Loaiza, who at that moment was dealing with her little dog, who was doing his business.
The curious incident provoked laughter from his companions.
“Loaiza’s puppy was not ready for so much pressure”trilled ‘Win Sports’, sharing the trending video.
(You can read: Messi and the vomit that nobody saw: they reveal an unexpected video of his debut at Inter Miami).
More news
FOOTBALL
F U
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #dog #MedellínJunior #match #due #unexpected #incident
Leave a Reply