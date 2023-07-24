Monday, July 24, 2023
Video: dog tends to the Medellín-Junior match due to an unexpected incident

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: dog tends to the Medellín-Junior match due to an unexpected incident

Dog urinates on DIM player

The animal urinates on the player.

Photo:

Win Sports Screenshots

The animal urinates on the player.

The image has no precedent in Colombian soccer. The animal stole the ‘show’.

The one who did not enjoy the protocol acts at the Atanasio Girardot, in the Medellín-Junior match, was the midfielder David Loaiza.

The player spent an uncomfortable moment in the middle of the tribute that the red from Antioquia paid to “man’s best friend”on the occasion of the Day of the Dog that was celebrated on July 21.

Dog stars in an unprecedented moment in Colombian soccer

Independiente Medellín did not want to ignore the celebration and He decided to go out to the acts of protocol in the company of some pets.

Each player was accompanied by a dog in the hymns and the curious moment happened on behalf of the companions of Luciano Pons and Loaiza.

When the Antioquia anthem was sung and the transmission of ‘Win Sports’ focused on the DIM players, the dog that Pons was carrying raised a paw to urinate on Loaiza, who at that moment was dealing with her little dog, who was doing his business.

The curious incident provoked laughter from his companions.

“Loaiza’s puppy was not ready for so much pressure”trilled ‘Win Sports’, sharing the trending video.

(You can read: Messi and the vomit that nobody saw: they reveal an unexpected video of his debut at Inter Miami).

More news

FOOTBALL

