Dogs are the big stars of social media because of their friendliness, innocence, and intelligence. finds an unexpected reaction in Internet users. Many times they have been touched and even moved by gestures they have had, either with their owners or with other animals.

(We recommend you read: Video: Her joy lasted 5 seconds, a woman crashed a new motorcycle leaving the dealership).

That is why it was not surprising that on TikTok a video with a purebred dog golden retriever will take all the smiles away a mischief that he did in the house where he lives. We already know that animals cannot resist food, even if they have a full stomach, any aroma of food or noise in the food bag stimulates them.

The dog brought a raw chicken to its owner

In the video clip that was shared on TikTok, it can be seen that at the entrance of the house, the dog has something in its mouth and does not stop wagging its tail when it sees its owner. When the young woman approaches she realizes that what she has is really a raw chicken which, evidently, has been brought from elsewhere.

The young woman has many videos of the animals that she has in her house and the dialogues they have are very funny.

(Read here: The cow calf that was sold for 89 million pesos in Colombia).

In the middle of the ‘pilatuna’, the owner decided to scold the dog that with eyes of ‘I wasn’t’ tried to move the heart of the person heard in the video saying: “don’t make those eyes at me, now they’re going to get kicked out of the neighborhood.”

He steals from the workers who are doing construction there in front and a neighbor sent me a message

Although it seems that It is not the only time that the dog is stolen some food in the neighborhood; In another video shared on the same TikTok profile, you can see the can with a strip of chorizos at the entrance of his house, as she ‘cheerfully’ shows him what she brought her owner ‘for lunch’.

Apparently the bitch stayed with the lunch of a group of masons. “He steals from the workers who are doing construction there in front and a neighbor sent me a message, ‘Quinoa runs off with a chorizo ​​strip for your house‘That’s what he told me, and now what do I do, do I give them back or buy one?” the young woman asked the TikTok community.

Among the comments from Internet users, many were touched by the dog’s gestures trying to prove her innocence and others warned that there are people who would not like their food being stolen and could poison it.

El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO