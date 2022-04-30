United States.- Through YouTube, the video of the moment when a man was driving and noticed a fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

The fire was recorded during the morning of Wednesday, April 27, Justin Steinmetz witnessed the incident while driving and noticed the flames coming out of a home and was able to document the scene on video.

Justin knocked on neighbors’ doors to get them to call 911 and then tried to put out the fire with a garden hose, but it wasn’t enough.

Inside the house there were two dogs and two cats.one of the dogs managed to run out of the back of the patio.

Yet there was another dog crying on the second floor and with the help of the neighbors, he was able to jump out the window, the dog had burns on the back and had to be treated.

While with the two cats, one of them managed to be rescued, while the other is missing.

