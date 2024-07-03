Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war continue to rise unabated. A video is circulating on X showing how Vladimir Putin’s army is preparing for many killed soldiers.

Rostov-on-Don – What Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin is expecting of Russia in the Ukraine war is manifested in the immense number of those who went into battle and will never see their homeland again. Because they are dead, sacrificed by the Moscow regime.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Video from Rostov-on-Don shows extent

A video is currently circulating on X (formerly Twitter) that is supposed to show the preparations of a single Russian military hospital for many more killed Russian soldiers. As the often-quoted pro-Ukrainian blogger Igor Sushko writes on the social network, it is said to be the military hospital in Rostov-on-Don, near the border in the extreme southwest of the Russian Federation on the Sea of ​​Azov.

What can be seen are simply constructed wooden coffins stacked on top of each other in a backyard. According to Sushko, between the end of February 2022 and May 2024, 13,691 dead soldiers from just four Russian military units were counted in the morgue of this clinic. The post does not reveal where the information comes from and it cannot be independently verified. Sushko writes of allegedly “leaked” recordings.

Losses for Vladimir Putin: Hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded soldiers

There are only estimates of how high the Russian losses actually are, while the Kremlin remains silent and denies the misdirected Russian bombs on Russian territory, although there are even photos as evidence of their impacts. For example, according to an estimate by the British government, 465,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in the fighting in Ukraine by the end of May 2024.

The number comes from a speech by a British representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in Vienna, which was quoted by the Foreign Ministry in the English metropolis. London has its Ministry of Defense and its secret services closely monitoring and analyzing the war. According to the report, the number of Russian soldiers killed and wounded per month was never as high as in April – an estimated 1,000 per day.

Losses in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin has lost thousands of tanks

Just a comparison: The often quoted Institute for the Study of War (ISW) had estimated the Russian losses in killed and wounded soldiers at 20,000 per month in June. The US think tank from Washington writes daily situation reports on the fighting between Kharkiv, Donbass, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Crimea, keeping a close eye on the front lines in particular.

How many Russian tanks remained in Ukraine – destroyed, badly damaged or captured – is documented by the open source intelligence website Oryx based on photos, videos and maps. According to this, Putin has so far (as of July 2) lost 16,706 military vehicles, including 3,184 battle tanks, in his illegal attack on the neighboring country. The number of fatalities among Moscow’s soldiers, however, remains the subject of estimates. (pm)