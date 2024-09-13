The spacewalk officially began when oxygen began flowing into the astronauts’ spacesuits, SpaceX said during a live broadcast of the event.

The five-day mission, called Polaris Dawn, was organized by American billionaire Jared Isaacman, who has been working with SpaceX for years and is partly funding the flight, the cost of which has not been disclosed.

Isaacman exited the spacecraft after the capsule’s hatch was opened, followed by SpaceX employee Sarah Gillis.

The other two crew members, former pilot Scott Poteet and SpaceX employee Anna Menon, will remain inside the Dragon capsule to make sure everything goes as planned.

During a spacewalk, since the Dragon is not equipped with an airlock, the entire crew will be exposed to the vacuum of space once the hatch is opened.

The flight aims to test SpaceX’s first spacesuits, which are white and futuristic in appearance.

The spacewalk takes place at an altitude of about 700 kilometers above the Earth, while the International Space Station is located at an altitude of about 400 kilometers.

Isaacman and Gillis are supposed to take turns going out for about 15 to 20 minutes each.