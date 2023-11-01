According to Israeli websites, the army bombed the source of the missile launch.

The Israeli army also reported, at dawn on Wednesday, that it had intercepted a “suspicious flying object” over the Red Sea before it entered Israeli airspace.

The Israeli army posted a tweet on its “X” account in which it said: “The Israeli army’s air defense system recently intercepted an air threat in the Red Sea region, south of the city of Eilat.”

The publication added: “The intercepted object did not pose any threat to civilians, and no infiltration into Israeli territory was detected.”

Monday witnessed Hezbollah targeting Israeli military sites, in exchange for artillery shelling, air strikes, and the continuous firing of phosphorous and incendiary bombs from the Israeli side.

The Israeli bombing reached the vicinity of the Lebanese Army center and the UNIFIL forces center in Ras Naqoura on Monday evening.

The internationally banned phosphorous bombs and incendiary bombs that Israel dropped on several towns caused the burning of tens of thousands of olive and oak trees.

It seemed clear that the area of ​​Israeli bombing was expanding and approaching deep into southern Lebanon every day, reaching outside the southern Litani area.

Hezbollah and other Palestinian factions operating from Lebanon have entered the confrontation line with Israel since the start of its military attack on the Gaza Strip more than 3 weeks ago.