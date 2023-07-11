The eruption took place in an uninhabited valley near Mount Little Hutter, about 30 kilometers southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

The area, widely known as the Fagradalsfjall volcano, has erupted twice in the past two years without causing damage or disruption to flights despite its proximity to Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub.

The airport remained open on Monday and no flights were affected.

The authorities urged residents not to make the trip to the volcano.