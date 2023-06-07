In social networks, one of the topics that move everyone the most is when content creators show their reaction to fulfilling a dream. Recently, the case of a cancer patient who thanks to his doctors carried out his last wish.

They are different stories that have paralyzed the entire world for recounting everything they had to live, before fulfilling their dreams, this time was no exception, because the man who suffers from cancer, captivated everyone like the doctors of the Ministro Costa Cavalcanti Hospital.

Many people have dreams until their last breath, one of the main wishes of the protagonist of this viral video is to appreciate the famous Iguazú Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in the world.

The oncology patient of the (HMCC), fulfilled his dream thanks to doctors who took him to the Iguazú Falls, the attraction located in Paraná, Brazil.

It was through the Instagram social network, where the accounts of “Hospital Costa Cavalcanti” and “Cataratasdoiguacu” showed the emotional scene by Valviro da Silva, the cancer patient.

Valmiro always shared with his loved ones and doctors his desire for visit the Iguazu Fallsdespite his delicate state of health.

During the viral video, the moving clip shows the man in the hospital bed while admiring the waterfalls, he was accompanied by the medical team and his sistersMaria and Cenira”.

While in the post’s description, he mentions: “Today the ‘last wish’ was especially different. Full of joy and emotion, the HMCC Palliative Care team, in alliance with the Urbia CATARATAS Concessionaire, fulfilled the dream of a patient of knowing one of the 7 Wonders of Nature”.