Mexico.- The content creator and Former worker of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Mr Doctor revealed why sometimes they do not attend patients quickly in the emergency area from hospitals.

In an interview with Jonathan Jovan Vest Samano, better known as ‘Gusgri’, for his Youtube channel ‘Doble G’, published under the name ‘MY LIFE AS A DOCTOR IN THE IMSS | Mr Doctor # 159’, the doctor talked about what nobody talks about IMSS.

The one who arrives making the most scandal is the one who is least serious and the one who arrives quietly is the worst,” said the health professional as an explanation of why there is usually saturation in the emergency services of the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

The hospitals of the government health service usually take time to attend to patients in the aforementioned area because the personnel in charge is not sufficient for the high demand that is generated due to those who go without having something serious.

Mr. Doctor asked the inhabitants of the Mexican Republic to go to the emergency service only if they have an acute illness and make an appointment with their general practitioner if it is something that can wait, because he said, patients like these sometimes die in the waiting room unattended.

The doctor explained that the way to choose who passes first from the waiting list is defined under the criteria by a selection system called triage or triage that evaluates care priorities, prioritizing the possibility of survival.