Video: doctor finds spider living in woman’s ear

A case study published by the scientific journal ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ revealed the suffering that a 64-year-old woman in Taiwan had to endure. by unintentionally hosting a spider in your ear.

For four days, The patient presented incessant clicking and crackling in her left ear, that disturbed their daily chores, but especially their sleeping time, since in total silence they could be heard much more.

According to the article, the affected person never ruled out that there was some species alive inside the ear.because he had “the sensation of some creature moving inside it.”

(You may be interested: Man died devoured by insects in a United States prison).

However, he was completely unaware of what the possible cause that was wreaking havoc on that listening channel was or what it was about, therefore, She decided to go to the doctor, where she and the specialist got a strange surprise.

What was thought to be a routine check-up to investigate the discomfort ended up being a case of disbelief, especially because the ENT doctor, in addition to finding the insect, He identified that she had built a spider web inside the patient’s ear canal.

In fact, it was also found that the spider had even shed its exoskeletonwhich was close to her, and gave the impression of being another specimen.

A woman with hypertension presented to the clinic with a 4-day history of abnormal sounds in her ear. On examination, a small spider was seen moving within the external auditory canal of the left ear. The molted exoskeleton of the spider was also present. https://t.co/dye2sbbiL9 pic.twitter.com/SfeNBBGQS8 — NEJM (@NEJM) October 25, 2023

What was the extraction procedure like?

According to the testimony of the doctor who treated her and also co-author and director of the otorhinolaryngology department at Tainan Municipal Hospital, the procedure was simple and without any distress.

“(The patient) did not feel pain because the spider was very small. It only measured between two and three millimeters,” clarified Dr. Tengchin Wang in an interview with NBC.

To do this, a suction cannula placed in an otoscope (the device that is inserted into the ear during ear exams) was used to extract the spider, due to its small size.

(Keep reading: This is how you can use vinegar to prevent insect invasion in your home).

If the creature had been larger, it would have been necessary to kill her before she could be removed from the ductin order to avoid further damage to it, according to the article.

The video recorded the moment in which the experts discovered the presence of the animal, and how this was creating the membrane in the depths of the ear of the woman who regained her peace of mind.

According to the otorhinolaryngologist from ‘Sinus and Allergy’ in Florida, David Kasle for the aforementioned media, these types of circumstances are very common to find, since it is never ruled out that “dozens, if not more, of insects or some type of arthropod” can be found in the ears of patients.