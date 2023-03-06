In Sinaloa, it is full of delicious gastronomy, beautiful people and surprising landscapes, but also, full of language that is difficult for some to understand, due to exclusive expressions in the region, such is the case of a woman who went viral by confessing the phrases that she did not understand to her Sinaloan husband.

The digital platform chosen by the woman to tell the anecdote was the TikTok social network, where through her account, ‘@lifeofmarbie’, she shared the difficulty she had in understanding words what he usually said couple from sinaloafrom the Mexican northwest, for communicate.

Starting to speak with people who are not from the same state or country can be difficult when speaking, because some use words that do not mean the same in another part of the world or may have various connotations, therefore, the woman spread the viral video titled, “Phrases I did not understand my Sinaloan husband when I met him.”

During the clip, the woman is seen going to the car while the sign that says “Mocorito” is seen, the municipality of Sinaloa, Mexico, the Magic Town, birthplace of Chilorio, while writing some phrases next to the written explanations of what the Sinaloan words refer toso that Internet users who are not from Culiacán, Sinaloa, or do not identify the words

While explaining it for everyone to understand better, he posted images of a party, corn, and freshly made tortillas.

Among the words he explained are “Idiosa”, “fachosa”, “ñengo”, “despatolar”, “machiwi”, “trosar”, “golletero”, among other classic and famous Sinaloans.