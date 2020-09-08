#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted web site?

Behind its glowing look hides a scavenger and a fierce raptor. The Egyptian vulture is a migratory species of vulture residing between Europe, Africa and Asia. With a mean wingspan of 1 meter 68 and a mean size of 68 centimeters, it’s the smallest vulture current in Europe. Its high quality beak doesn’t enable it to assault giant carcasses, not like giant vulture species. It due to this fact feeds on small useless animals, bugs and even excrement. Its highly effective digestive juices enable it to digest rotting meat which comprises poisonous substances that may be deadly to different animals.

Endangered

These birds normally stay in pairs and infrequently construct their nests in steep locations like cliffs or gorges. The feminine normally lays between one and three eggs and the dad and mom collectively take care of the younger till they’re 4 months outdated. At the moment, the Egyptian vulture is assessed as endangered, its inhabitants having declined sharply over the previous 30 years.