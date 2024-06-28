Amid the colorful festivities for San Juan Day, a group of agents from the Terna Group of the National Police of Peru (PNP) of Iquitos, in the Loreto region, carried out a daring undercover operation to dismantle a drug trafficking network.

Taking advantage of the hustle and bustle of the celebrations, the police dressed up as typical dancers, managing to infiltrate a home where illegal activities related to drug trafficking were taking place.

Infiltration with traditional costumes



Equipped with flutes, drums and dressed in traditional costumes, the agents entered the party looking like authentic participants of the event.

According to the images broadcast by América Noticias, in a matter of seconds, The police managed to neutralize the suspects, efficiently imposing order. The operation surprised both those present and the criminals themselves, who were unable to react to the unexpected intervention.

Inside the house, Authorities found more than 500 grams of cocaine pasteThis discovery led to the arrest of six people, who were immediately transferred to the Terna Group Unit to continue with the corresponding investigations.

The effectiveness of this operation highlights the ingenuity and ability of the agents to adapt to circumstances and ensure public safety.

Social impact and police commitment



The colonel in charge of the operation highlighted the seriousness of these crimes against public health, emphasizing that drug trafficking seriously affects young people, children and adults.

“This type of crime against public health seriously affects young people, children and adults,” he stated, reaffirming the commitment of the PNP in the fight against illicit drug trafficking.

The operation not only resulted in the capture of those involved, but also sent a clear message about the police’s determination to combat this scourge.

