The streets are full of wonderful stories because it is only based on directing our gaze to the corner of a well-known boulevard. This is just what a content creator found on the street who challenged a clown to remove her makeup.

It was through the social network of Tiktok, where Adrián Flores showed that the noble story of a young clown who sells marzipan to be able to carry out their studies.

Jennifer, How the young woman identified herself, she explained that she goes to the streets every day to get extra money, since her products do not have a price, since the value is given to her by those who seek to support her and for this reason she earns 5 or 10 pesos for each one. of his marzipans.

She explained that because she pays a lot for the semesters of her degree, she often feels frustrated that at home it is just her and her father, who also struggles to make good money through his job.

The most surprising moment in the video posted by @adrianflores_oficial on TikTok came after the young man agreed to remove his makeup, because under that layer of white, pink and black pigment he found the face of a very pretty young woman, who also does everything possible to carry out their studies with a good attitude and always showing a smile.

The young woman received 2,000 pesos for accepting the challenge, money with which she was able to return home to rest and go to school.