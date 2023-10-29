The director of the Colombian Police, General William Salamanca, He contacted the player Liverpool Luis Diaz to accompany him and explain to him that they are making every effort to look for his father, who was kidnapped yesterday in the town of Barrancas, department of La Guajira, in the extreme north of the country.

“We are here in La Guajira, on an order from the president that the director guide and direct the operation to rescue your father. Yesterday (Saturday) we managed to rescue your mother; she is safe and healthy,” Salamanca told the footballer on a phone call.

(Luis Díaz: Liverpool’s first drastic decision for kidnapping his father)

(Jurgen Klopp speaks for the first time about the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s father)

The kidnapping occurred when the player’s parents were driving through the neighborhood in their vehicle. Los Olivos, from Barrancas, where the player was born, and were approached by four individuals who were traveling on motorcycles, according to witness accounts.

The kidnapping occurred when the player’s parents were driving in their vehicle through the Los Olivos neighborhood of Barrancas, where the player was born, and were approached by four individuals traveling on motorcycles, according to witness accounts.

The authorities managed to quickly rescue the mother, Cilenis Marulandabut they continue looking for the father, Luis Manuel Diazand “all the air and land capabilities of the Police, with the collaboration of the Army” have been arranged for this.

The tribute

This Sunday, Liverpool faced the Nottingham Forest in the Premier league and the club’s players supported Díaz in this difficult moment.

Diogo Jota He scored in the 31st minute of the first half, went to celebrate and showed off a Colombian shirt, in a gesture that the public in the stadium applauded.

(Luis Díaz: kidnapping of his parents has a great impact in the English press)

The dedication