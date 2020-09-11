Does screen abuse endanger our brains? Is there a risk to our mental health? In Austin, Texas, a clinic specializing in addiction has been welcoming “digital addicts” for two years.

Like Denton, 23, who spent more than 10 hours a day playing games and watching videos. His worried parents paid 18,000 euros for this detoxification cure. On the program for two months: weaning, psychotherapy sessions and outdoor workshops to reconnect with the real world.

A vast scientific study

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, two researchers, prominent neurologists, are participating in the largest study ever conducted on the effects of screens. Across the United States, 11,000 children will be followed from 9 to 19 years old in order to measure the impact of the use of smartphones and tablets on their brains. These scientists have already made an explosive first discovery: the cortex, that is to say the gray matter, decreases more quickly in children who use screens a lot!

An investigation by Virginie Vilar, Antoine Husser and Marielle Krouk broadcast in “Special Envoy” on September 10, 2020.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.