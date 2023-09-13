Video: diesel containers catch fire in an important company in Mexico

This Wednesday morning a fire occurred in a company located in the municipality of Escobedo, Mexico.

According to the preliminary report from the State Civil Protection, the flames consumed containers with diesel.

The report about the fire was made around 09:21 am, notifying that in a company located between Omar Galindo and Félix Moreno streets in the Andrés Caballero neighborhood, in the municipality of Escobedo, containers that stored hydrocarbon were being consumed.

Civil Protection personnel from Nuevo León aboard units 05 and 07 went to the site, in addition to Civil Protection elements from the municipalities of Escobedo, San Nicolás de los Garza, Hidalgo and Monterrey.

Likewise, at this time the work continues to control the flames Nuevo León Firefighters, HG Firefighters and employees of Nuevo León Public Services. So far no injured people are reported.

THE UNIVERSAL / GDA

MEXICO

Fire in factory 🚨⚠️ Units of @PC_NuevoLeon They respond to a report of a fire in Omar Galindo, Andrés Caballero Moreno Agropecuaria, Gral Escobedo, NL They consume a container of “Diesel” fuel. At the moment it is confined, with no risk of spread. pic.twitter.com/PZ6cuXd3hY — Civil Protection NL (@PC_NuevoLeon) September 13, 2023

More news