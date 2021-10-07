In the category ‘I was years old today’: retractable sun visors. Well known to the editors for some time, but we noticed that there are a lot of people who have no idea that they have a secret feature in their car. Most people know that you can unclip the sun visor (and if you didn’t know, today is an extremely nice day for you) to fold it to the side, but did you know that sometimes you can also extend it? This way you can also cover the last crack of the side window.

The extendable sun visor

The cheaper cars and older cars probably don’t have the retractable sun visor. They are most common in the higher segments, but we have also encountered them in Volkswagens and Nissans. You can easily find out if you have one. Unclip the sun visor and try to slide it out gently. If you’ve never used the mechanism, it might pinch a little, but don’t pull too hard.

The construction is very simple and in terms of costs it will not be a problem for a car manufacturer. So why the slide-out valve isn’t standard is actually a mystery to us. There are also cars that go one step further with a double-decker sun visor. A Bentley Bentayga, for example, has that. If you move one sun visor to the side, another hangs below to fold forward.

The third sun visor in the middle

Photo(s): TopGear Netherlands

Another beautiful invention that you actually see far too little on modern cars is the illustrious third sun visor in the middle. You don’t need it often, but when you do use it, it’s a breath of fresh air. The photo above is of a 2003 Volkswagen Polo. If it already had it, why do we see it so little these days? If you have both an extending sun visor and a third visor, you win the internet for today.