Sinaloan family traveled to the past with extraordinary disguisewhich immediately went viral, thanks to its originality and fun moment, since it seems that they traveled back in time, bringing back memories to Internet users.

The family from Guasave, Sinaloa paid homage to the cartoon and film, ‘The Flintstones,’ an animated film many generations grew up with.

This was shown by a content creator who recorded the scene in the town of Ejido El Tajito, located in the Municipality of Guasave, in the State of SinaloaMexico, while watching a couple disguised as Pedro and Vilma, while traveling in their ‘mobile trunk’because they entered into complete characters.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@Perlaamayranii’ account showed a costume that caught all eyes, since they had stone age costumesand they even made the means of transportation used by those characters.

When moving to their destination, the passers-by were surprised, since the members of the Sinaloan family They did not lose a single detail in their costumes they wore while running carrying the vehicle made of wood.

This is how it was seen in the viral cip, the 4 people, who played the main characters of Pedro, Vilma, Betty and Pablo who carried the trunkmobile with their hands while they managed to move forward with their feet, just like in the cartoon of the adventures in Flinstones.

Faced with the funny scene in the clip titled, “imagine living in Switzerland and missing out on this,” netizens pointed out, “the best costume I’ve ever seen in my entire life”, “very original”, “I need friends like that”.