Mexico.- The Simpson It is one of the most recognized animated series, especially in Mexico, and users of social networks often compare the episodes with predictions, such as the current heat wave.

The animated series The Simpsons have been correct in several of their predictionslike the episode of the Twin Towers and even Donald Trump becoming president in the United States.

Social media users compared one of the episodes where it supposedly predicts heat wave in mexico.

Its about episode 22 of season 13, which is called “Dad’s Got a New Badge” and it starts out as a hot Springfield morning.

Due to the intense heat of the city, it causes an increase in Springfield and Homer’s power consumption causes a massive power outage.

Milhouse is chased by a solar ray / Photo: Capture

Due to the power outage, looting occurs that cannot be stopped.

VIDEO: The Simpsons predicted the heat wave in Mexico

On TikTok you can find several funny videos remembering the hot chaptereven young users also spread images of the episode of Hey Arnold!

Remember to stay hydrated / Photo: Capture

