Mexico City.- Passengers like to go with all the attitude while they are on the bus, as in this story, where a man was seen Didi driver with party and Bad Bunny inside his car whereby went viral on social media.

The viral video was shared by the account @richy_mx_ through the platform of TikTok where he allowed himself to be seen how he consents to the tastes of his clients, so in the background you can hear the song “if i see your mom” success of the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny.

At the beginning of the clip, the driver of the travel app, Didi, as he began the journey to his destination, asked his client, What is your favorite song?, to which the man who was in the back of the vehicle replied that “if I see your mom” from Bad Bunny.

Therefore, the transportation and delivery employee in Mexico chose to place the song of reggaetoncomposed by the Latino Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the two immediately set out to sing the lyrics.

while they were going at full speed interpreting the melody captivated Internet users, going inside a vehicle allied to the company born in China, as they assure that there should be more attentive drivers as the protagonist of the audiovisual material.

However, during the clip, something else caught our attention, while the driver of the mobile services application was driving, the lights of a patrol car were visible behind, for which there were internet users who believed, who the police officers went after Didi, before the volume of the music.

Among Internet users, some of the messages they left in the comment box were, “The officer in the back asking for reinforcements because he turned on his lights and did not stop”, “I thought because they also wanted to listen to the song.”