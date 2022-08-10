Gustavo Petro’s first request after being sworn in as president of Colombia this Sunday was for Simón Bolívar’s sword to be brought to the inauguration ceremony. This weapon has a symbolic value due to Petro’s former militancy in the guerrilla Movement April 19 (M-19), and was the subject of a controversy during his own investiture. When the object arrived at the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, the heads of state or high-ranking dignitaries present, from countries such as Chile, Argentina or Mexico, rose from their chairs to welcome it. Everyone except King Felipe VI. But, did the King stand up before Bolívar’s sword or not?

In the video that accompanies this news, the position of King Felipe VI is analyzed both when the sword enters the stage and when it leaves it: he remained seated at the first moment but he did get up when the relic left the stage. The departure of this symbolic object from the stage coincided with the end of the act, and therefore, with the subsequent departure of Petro and his companions. This has generated doubts as to whether the Head of State stood up as a sign of respect for the object or because the investiture had ended.

The King’s gesture has generated criticism on Colombian social networks and has provoked numerous reactions from Spanish politicians. The leaders of Podemos have asked the Government for explanations, while Félix Bolaños, the minister of the presidency, has described Felipe VI’s decision as inconsequential and anecdotal.