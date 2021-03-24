Video .. Details of Mustafa Mohamed’s theft

A video clip showed, the Turkish police arrested the thief who stole the handbag of Mustafa Muhammad, the Egyptian national team striker and the Turkish club Galatasaray a few days ago.

The theft took place while Mustafa Muhammad was shopping at the Istinye Park Center in Istanbul, where the player plays for the Turkish club, after he moved to him from Egyptian Zamalek on loan.

And the thief managed to steal the bag of the Egyptian attacker, which contained his passport and wallet, according to “Sky News”.

The police re-examined the surveillance cameras of the place where the player was robbed, and thus the thief was identified.

Zamalek club loaned Mustafa Mohamed, 23, to Turkish Galatasaray for two million dollars last January, with a clause in the contract stipulating the right to purchase until December 31, 2022 for $ 4 million, subject to Zamalek’s approval, and if the Egyptian club did not agree to that, it is his right Sell ​​it to whoever pays the most.

Mustafa participated with Galatasaray in 8 matches in the Turkish League, and scored 5 goals.