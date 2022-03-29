Mexico state.- Faustino de la Cruz Pérez, who is a local deputy in Ecatepec, State of Mexico by Morena was the victim of an assault in broad daylight when he was walking through the streets of the center of the municipality.

The unfortunate event occurred this Monday afternoon shortly after noon when Faustino de la Cruz was on the Juarez North street in San Cristóbal.

In a brief statement on his social networks, the legislator regretted the events and reported that he was fine. Likewise, he said he felt sad to see “Youth in Ecatepec do not find the channel for their development and personal growth.”

In his publication, De la Cruz stated that he is working tirelessly so that this reality “is different.

The incident was captured by security cameras. In the recording you can see the legislator walking down the sidewalk and then a subject getting off a motorcycle, while the two-wheeled unit follows him at a short distance.

According to local media reports, the deputy from Ecatepec was violently assaulted and was held at gunpoint to strip him of his belongings, his phone, wallet and keys to his vehicle, which were thrown by the criminals after fleeing.