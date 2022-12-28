One person died and dozens more were injured in a spectacular accident in China in which more than 200 vehicles were involved.

The accident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. local time on the Zhengxin Bridge, which spans the Yellow River and is 9.1 kilometers long.

This is how the accident happened

According to the Henan area traffic authorities, the 200 vehicles were involved in a multiple collision due to the dense fog that was reported in the morning hours and that limited the visibility of drivers.

Data from the Meteorological Service indicate that visibility in several areas was less than 500 meters in the morning and even dropped to 200 meters.

It is not yet clear how the multiple collision originated in which the cars were involved, but the images show several cars and trucks stacked on top of each other and with the windshield and other parts damaged due to the accident.

“This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” the witnesses said, as evidenced by clips of the accident.

VIDEO: 🇨🇳 Hundreds of cars in China highway pile-up One person died during a pile-up involving hundreds of vehicles near the city of Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan province, state media reported on Wednesday, adding that the accident was caused by low visibility from fog pic.twitter.com/3RxX54Rzzn — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 28, 2022

According to Guardian, many of the drivers and passengers of the cars ended up trapped and injured inside their vehicles, so the fire department sent 11 trucks and 66 rescuers to save the people injured in the multiple crash.

An unknown number of injured were taken to nearby hospitals, authorities said.

Traffic on the bridge was blocked in both directions because of the accident.

Several drivers ended up trapped in their vehicles.

