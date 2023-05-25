Video | Demonstrators interrupted Shell’s general meeting

People protesting for the climate tried to invade the stage of Shell’s general meeting.

Climate protesters disrupted the oil and gas giant Shell’s general meeting held earlier this week.

According to the news agency Reuters, the protesters tried to break into the stage of the general meeting, and the security personnel had to protect the company’s CEO Wael Sawania and other directors of the company.

Chairman of the Shell Board Andrew Mackenzie was able to start his presentation after about an hour’s delay.

Demonstrators demand Shell to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Shell’s annual general meeting was held on Tuesday in London.