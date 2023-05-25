Thursday, May 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | Demonstrators interrupted Shell’s general meeting

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | Demonstrators interrupted Shell’s general meeting

People protesting for the climate tried to invade the stage of Shell’s general meeting.

Climate protesters disrupted the oil and gas giant Shell’s general meeting held earlier this week.

According to the news agency Reuters, the protesters tried to break into the stage of the general meeting, and the security personnel had to protect the company’s CEO Wael Sawania and other directors of the company.

Chairman of the Shell Board Andrew Mackenzie was able to start his presentation after about an hour’s delay.

Demonstrators demand Shell to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Shell’s annual general meeting was held on Tuesday in London.

#Video #Demonstrators #interrupted #Shells #general #meeting

See also  HS Gallup | More than every third Finn is worried about Russia and the rise in energy prices
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Reuters: “Brands for Less” intends to sell a minority stake to investors

Reuters: "Brands for Less" intends to sell a minority stake to investors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result