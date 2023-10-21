According to our correspondent, the demonstrators demanded an end to the war launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

The New York Police prevented the demonstrators from reaching Times Square.

US President Joe Biden assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the United States’ support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its commitment to protecting its citizens.

A statement issued by the White House on Friday said: “President Joe Biden spoke this morning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the President reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its commitment to protecting its citizens, while emphasizing the importance of acting in accordance with the law of war.” To include the protection of civilians in Gaza caught in the conflict started by Hamas.

The statement added: “The President and the Prime Minister discussed follow-up to the President’s visit to Israel earlier this week, including plans to begin transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza from Egypt.”

The statement continued: “The two parties discussed ongoing efforts to ensure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens, and to provide safe passage for American citizens and other civilians in Gaza.”