Thursday, August 10, 2023
Video | Demand for Russian flags has increased in Niger since the military coup

August 10, 2023
Video | Demand for Russian flags has increased in Niger since the military coup

Nigerian tailor Yahaya Oumarou says he made dozens of flags after the coup.

Russian the demand for tickets has increased as a result of the military coup in Niger, reports news agency Reuters.

President by Mohamed Bazoum after the ouster, Russia has increased support among the forces that supported the coup.

Nigerian tailor Yahaya Oumarou says he made dozens of Russian flags after the coup. He works in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

Oumarou also says that the popularity of the flags of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea has increased since 2020 as a result of the military coups.

Russian support has risen across West Africa, while opposition to France has grown.

The situation worries Western parties, who see their support decreasing among their former allies.

