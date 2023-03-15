A fire HE registered andthis tuesday in Deer Park Refinery, belonging to Mexican oil (Pemex), in Texas; It’s about a new sinister registered so far this year.

According to Pemex, the fire occurred in one of Deer Park’s operating units, but after 20 minutes of workwas achieved put out the fire

Likewise, he said that none of the workers was injured and as for the facilities, specialized personnel are already carrying out damage assessments and investigating the causes of the fire.

Smoke cloud is seen over the city

“The incident caused dark smoke that was visible in the community and was under control within 20 minutes,” the company said.

This is the second fire so far this year.

It should be remembered that on February 23 an explosion caused a fire in the facilities of the Ixhuatlán del Sureste refinery, in Veracruz, in which five people unfortunately lost their lives.