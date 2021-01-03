“It is a particularly pernicious and cowardly mode of action which has been employed by these terrorists”, declared Hervé Grandjean, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Armed Forces, guest of franceinfo on Sunday January 3. Five French soldiers were killed this week in Mali, including two on Saturday in an explosive attack. This is a “mode of action that we see more and more”, he added.

On the situation of Operation Barkhane, which seems to be bogged down in the region, Hervé Grandjean defended himself: “We have never said that it would be easy to restore a serene and peaceful situation in Mali and more generally in the Sahel region. We never said either that the solution would be only military.”

The French anti-jihadist force Barkhane comprises 5 100 people, recalled the spokesperson. “The forces of the G5 Sahel are ramping up”, he congratulated himself. “The next step is to restore public services, schools, courts. It is a second step, more political which will have to follow.”

“Our objective is to focus on the Three Borders region, to weaken terrorist groups and above all to support the rise of national armed forces.” He also greets “tactical successes which have been very numerous”.