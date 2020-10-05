“A few years ago, I would have told you, I’m fucked up, but no, today I’m no longer fucked. For me, I am marked for life but the fact that I am marked for life is what makes me what I am today what. “

On June 9, 2012, four French soldiers and several Afghan civilians died. A scene which Julien attended. Two months after his return from Afghanistan, he and other soldiers are activated for Serval and leave for Mali to make a reconnaissance of the place. Once there and suddenly, a “suicide bomber” is announced in the area where he is. “With those words, in fact, I completely disconnected. I have completely disconnected, that is to say I have hallucinations where I see my group in the back who is smoking a cigarette, but in fact I see them dead as I have seen the guys in Afghanistan so it’s very unpleasant because at that moment you smell, because death smells like hell“, testifies Julien. He continues:” And at that moment, there are the Malian children to whom I had just given pens, things like that, well I point them, I point them with my weapon. And at the end when I pointed at the children, I realized that it was not logical (…) I threw myself in the corridor and I said to my boss: “I have a problem.”

After this episode, Julien was repatriated to the Val-de-Grâce Army Instruction Hospital in Paris. He was interned there for a week for an assessment. “I have 3 treatments at that time, a neuroleptic, an anxiolytic and an antidepressant. I am impatient. I have a 37m2 apartment, I walk 100 steps from 5 am to 2 am”, he confides. It is when he sees his partner collapse that he clicks. To get out of it, Julien turns to writing, his new outlet. “What does me the most good is the writing, I write a mess, rap, slams, songs, I write… I’m on a second novel now. I garden, I spend my days outside. I take care of my flowers, my plants, it really makes me feel good“, says Julien.

During his therapy, Julien Bry wrote a book: “The empty gaze“.”What happened to me then after this drama, it was hell but I think that to come out of it, to be out of it today, it made me a better person . I would say that the Julien of now, it is different from the one before. The Julien of today is someone who is open, who is tolerant, who is very attentive, who is empathetic whereas before, no. “