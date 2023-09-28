Authorities arrested a 32-year-old man after the shooting in Rotterdam, according to Reuters.

The agency reported that the shooting began in a house and continued in a classroom at a nearby university hospital.

Police did not specify the exact number of deaths.

The police of the second largest city in the Netherlands wrote on the “X” platform, previously “Twitter”, that they are currently informing the relatives of the victims, before revealing any additional details.

The gunman, wearing a military uniform, opened fire at the university hospital, before being arrested at the hospital’s airstrip itself.

A large number of Dutch security personnel, heavily armed and wearing protective armor, were deployed in the hospital, which many left with their hands raised.

Local authorities say fires broke out at the two shooting sites.