The non-governmental organization “Emergency”, which oversees the hospital to which the victims were transferred, said in a tweet that it had received “21 wounded” and that “three had died” upon their arrival at the hospital.

The organization did not specify whether the dead were the ones who carried out the attack on the hotel.

“Three attackers” who targeted the hotel, located in a busy commercial area, were killed, according to a Taliban spokesman.

Residents reported hearing explosions and gunfire, and pictures and a video clip posted on the Internet showed smoke rising from the building.

Khaled Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, said the attack lasted for hours, adding that a clean-up operation was underway.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.