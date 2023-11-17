According to the agency, the drone targeted the Fatah headquarters in the Balata camp with a missile, killing 5 people and causing significant damage to the place.

For its part, the Red Crescent Society reported that its crews treated 7 very serious injuries, as a result of the bombing of a building in Balata camp, and they were transferred to Rafidiya Governmental Hospital, where doctors announced the death of 5 citizens.

It is worth noting that the Israeli army did not immediately confirm that it carried out this strike.

Raids on Gaza

On Friday evening, Israeli aircraft launched a series of violent raids on several areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that the Israeli bombing targeted several areas in the Jabalia camp, and homes in Beit Lahia, near the Sheikh Zayed Towers, and the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian television also reported that Israeli aircraft carried out violent raids and fire belts in various areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Confrontations broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces on Friday evening in the town of Yaabad, southwest of Jenin.

Security and local sources reported that an Israeli force stormed the town and raided several neighborhoods, including Abu Shamla, Al-Salama, and the vicinity of the schools, which led to the outbreak of confrontations during which Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets and stun grenades.

Also, on Saturday night, Israeli forces stormed the city of Tulkarm from the western and southern sides, and were stationed in the southern neighborhood amid heavy firing of bullets and tear gas bombs, according to the Palestinian News Agency.