EITHERnce Caldas left his qualification for the semi-final quadrangulars practically assured, for the first time since the 2018-II League, with a great victory on Friday against Deportes Tolima, in Manizales.

The 2-1 at the Palogrande stadium left Hernán Darío Herrera's team with 28 points in 15 games, and, although mathematically it cannot yet be said to be a finalist, only a very negative combination of results would leave it out of contention for the title.

After five years of frustration, Eleven seems to have found a good line of performance and wants to hang a star on its shield again, something it has not achieved since 2010-II, when it was champion under Juan Carlos Osorio.

Eleven's good semester also allowed them to help their scorer, Dayro Moreno, break Sergio Galván Rey's record and become the top scorer in the League, with 225 goals. And, although he has not scored again since he reached the mark, he has shown great solidarity.

Dayro Moreno celebrates 225. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

In fact, Dayro put in an extraordinary center with an outside edge that allowed John Deivy Araújo to score the first goal against Tolima, which lost in Manizales an undefeated 13 rounds.

Once Caldas will not have a League match during the week. He will play again on Saturday, April 13, against Fortaleza en Techo. But first, on Tuesday, they will play against the same rival and on the same stage, in the second phase of the tournament.

Dayro Moreno's celebration

As Herrera will surely send an alternative roster for the Cup game, Dayro took the opportunity to go out to celebrate the great victory against Tolima. Several videos posted on social networks show a euphoric Moreno in a nightclub in Manizales.

The song that plays in the background, of course, is “Baila Morena”, the reggaeton song by Héctor and Tito that is already a classic of the genre and to which the Once Caldas fans change the lyrics to give it the name of the gunner: Dayro Moreno, Dayro Moreno…

It should be remembered that the Eleven players rested this Saturday, so what happened does not threaten the club's discipline.

SPORTS

More Sports news