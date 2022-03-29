Video: Dayro Moreno was partying in Bucaramanga

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Action from the match Bucaramanga vs. National.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Action of the match Bucaramanga vs. National.
The striker was recorded playing with a vallenato group.
March 29, 2022, 09:01 AM
It is normal that the Colombian soccer player Dayro Moreno stands out in the clubs that hire him, he is a scorer and makes the difference, but it is also that he is seen in a party.
And that was what happened on this occasion, when the Tolimense went to a bar in Bucaramanga, he became part of a Vallenato group.
On your day off? The fans do not forgive
Several fans saw it and recorded it in full rumba, after having scored the goal that gave the Santander club a 1-0 victory over Jaguares, last Saturday.
Social networks, as is traditional, made the video go viral in which the footballer plays the box in the set.
Some fans criticized Moreno, others defended him, because at that time, according to them, he was enjoying his day off.
March 29, 2022, 09:01 AM
#Video #Dayro #Moreno #partying #Bucaramanga
