Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Dayro Moreno was partying in Bucaramanga

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Bucaramanga vs. National

Action from the match Bucaramanga vs. National.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Action of the match Bucaramanga vs. National.

The striker was recorded playing with a vallenato group.

It is normal that the Colombian soccer player Dayro Moreno stands out in the clubs that hire him, he is a scorer and makes the difference, but it is also that he is seen in a party.

And that was what happened on this occasion, when the Tolimense went to a bar in Bucaramanga, he became part of a Vallenato group.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: moment of truth, to win and wait…)

On your day off? The fans do not forgive


Several fans saw it and recorded it in full rumba, after having scored the goal that gave the Santander club a 1-0 victory over Jaguares, last Saturday.

Social networks, as is traditional, made the video go viral in which the footballer plays the box in the set.

Some fans criticized Moreno, others defended him, because at that time, according to them, he was enjoying his day off.

It may interest you: (The odyssey of the National Team to enter Puerto Ordaz)

See also  Colombia in the Winter Olympics: where did the ruana for the parade come from?

sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Dayro #Moreno #partying #Bucaramanga

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Álvarez Balanta's teammate dies at Bruges in Belgium

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.