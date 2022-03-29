Video: Dayro Moreno was partying in Bucaramanga

It is normal that the Colombian soccer player Dayro Moreno stands out in the clubs that hire him, he is a scorer and makes the difference, but it is also that he is seen in a party.

And that was what happened on this occasion, when the Tolimense went to a bar in Bucaramanga, he became part of a Vallenato group.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: moment of truth, to win and wait…)

On your day off? The fans do not forgive



Several fans saw it and recorded it in full rumba, after having scored the goal that gave the Santander club a 1-0 victory over Jaguares, last Saturday.

Social networks, as is traditional, made the video go viral in which the footballer plays the box in the set.

Some fans criticized Moreno, others defended him, because at that time, according to them, he was enjoying his day off.

It may interest you: (The odyssey of the National Team to enter Puerto Ordaz)

sports