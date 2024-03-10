Dayro Moreno He is the man of the moment Colombian Professional Soccer, The Tolimense striker made history this Sunday in the match between Once Caldas and Envigado on matchday 11 of the Colombian League.

It was a special day for the white, white fans and Dayro put the finishing touch to a dream afternoon. The Colombian striker scored a great goal in the stadium Palogrande of Manizales and equaled the record of Sergio Galvan Rey as the top scorer in Colombian football: he reached the goals.

Dayro He responded to the fans who attended the Big stick to see pure history in Colombia, and he did it with an exquisite play, an incredible plasticity at 38 years of age to reach seven goals in this campaign.

Standing as a net scorer inside the area, Dark He calculated a cross from the right wing and rose to perform an exceptional half scissors to send the ball to the back of the net and make the entire stadium celebrate.

iconic celebration for Dayro Moreno who approached a band and received the shirt marked with the number 224 of the same Sergio Galvan Reythe two top gunners of the FPC raised their jackets in the air and showed it to the entire public in a moment of great euphoria.

Although the joy of the Big stick11 minutes after the pirouette of Dayro Moreno, Bayron Garcés He equalized the actions for Envigado with a great finish against goalkeeper James Aguirre.

SPORTS