Australia’s opening batsman David Warner is not only considered dangerous batsmen. He is at number 5 in the list of batsmen with the highest runs in T20 International cricket. In this format, he had never been out for 0 in the last 8 years, but England fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissed him on 0 with a fatal ball on Sunday.The team that bowled first on this pitch from Southampton was expected to help. Despite this, English captain Aaron Finch won the toss and preferred to bat first. The English bowlers lost no opportunity to take advantage of this advantage that England got from the pitch and dismissed 3 of their players within the powerplay. Warner could not even open his account this time.

Warner, who had a fifty in the last match, was threatened by Archer for the third ball of the match, which was difficult to play. This ball of good length was coming close to the body, which Warner wanted to hit the bat while protecting his body. But the ball dodged him, kissing his glub and went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Jose Butler.

England appealed for the dismissal and the umpire hesitated. Warner did not understand anything, he felt the ball came out kissing Elbo but not his glub. He immediately called for DRS and told his teammate and captain Finch that it had touched Elbow.

England won the T20I series by beating Australia, also number 1 in the rankings

But when this review was screened on TV, it became clear on Ultra Age that the ball was kissing his glub. That means Warner had to return to the pavilion after getting out at 0. The Kangaroo team challenged England for 158 runs here, which they achieved with 7 balls left due to the brilliant game of Jose Butler (77 *). The English team captured the series by taking a 2–0 lead in this three-match series and has now come first in the T20 rankings.