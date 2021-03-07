The Flea Luis Miguel Rodríguez is always the protagonist. For how he plays and for how he enjoys football, his football. On the first date he threw a pipe at the referee in the preview of the match between Colón and Central Córdoba.

This time Darío Herrera sought be the referee’s hero, but he couldn’t make a fool of the Flea.

What happened? Herrera was with his assistants waiting for the captains for the draw for the match between Colón and Aldosivi, and when the forward arrived, Herrera stepped on her and threw the tunnel. Rodríguez, more astute than all, closed his legs and was not fooled.