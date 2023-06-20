Daniele Mondello publishes a video on social media to continue making his cry heard: “That’s why it can’t be climbed onto the pylon”

Daniele Mondello continues to make his voice heard on social media, in search of truth and justice for his wife Viviana Parisi and for little Gioele. The case has been dismissed, but he asks for it to be reopened and hopes that his cry will be heard by someone.

The story of his wife and son was filed as homicide suicide, although the cause of the child’s death has not been found. A death that still today sees various hypotheses.

Daniele Mondello is certain that Viviana Parisi would not have never hurt Joel. And it is certain that someone is responsible for the deaths of both and that he tried to sidetrack the investigation. There are several elements that he posts on social media every day, to show everyone the gaps that have never been resolved and point the finger against whoever conducted the investigation.

A fight that he carries on with the support of his experts. A few days ago, the DJ posted a video on his social profile, to show the elements that emerged after the tests on the trellis and those on his wife’s body.

This is why it is impossible for Viviana to have climbed that pylon. Forensics ran all the tests in that trellis. No trace of Viviana, zero fingerprints. The trellis was hot, it must have been around 50 degrees. A meter from the trellis was a wall of thorns. Regarding the fall from the trellis, I wonder… Under the trellis it was full of branches, how did it manage to throw itself and get under the bush? The body was half hidden by the branches as if to cover it. Why does Viviana have two holes behind her head if she threw herself head on?

These are the words that Daniele Mondello has published on social media, accompanying them with a video showing the elements he described. Here it is:

Several weeks ago, the father and husband of the Caronia tragedy had asked for help on social media, explaining that no television program is interested in spread his word. And stating that he will never give up, as long as he has the strength he will keep asking truth and justice for Viviana and Joel.