Video | Daniel Muñoz's gesture with Erling Haaland that 'awakened' the fury of Crystal Palace fans

The Premier league It's burning. Manchester City, three days away from facing Real Madrid in the Champions League, he played against Crystal Palace and defeated him 4-2, in a soccer recital.

The three points serve the team Pep Guardiola to reach 70 points and continue in the fight for the title. Arsenal is the leader with 71 units, while the Liverpool awaits his game this Sunday against Manchester United.

“This is being an atypical season. I was out for five months, sometimes I feel good, other times my body needs time,” said one of the City figures. Kevin de Bruyne.

And he added: “I don't want them to give me the position. If I don't perform well, I don't play. “Phil is having a fantastic season and that keeps me on my toes.”

Muñoz's 'problem'

The Colombian played at the Palace Daniel Muñoz, who had a regular performance and, furthermore, after the commitment he was in the eye of the hurricane. This, due to a gesture that has aroused criticism from some followers of his club.

Once the first half ended, and while the players left the field, Muñoz looked for Erling Haaland, City figure and asked him to exchange shirts.