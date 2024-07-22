Daniel Muñoz’s story, before reaching the Premier League and the Colombian national team, was not a bed of roses. The Crystal Palace full-back had to suffer a lot to fulfil his dream of reaching professional football.

The Amalfi (Antioquia) native was rejected on several occasions and was even on the verge of giving up the possibility of being an athlete. He requested a visa to go work in the United States and was denied.

Finally, Águilas Doradas gave him the option to play and with that club he made his debut in the first division. And then he achieved one of his goals: wearing the shirt of the team he is a declared fan of, Atlético Nacional.

From FPC he moved to Europe, to Genk in Belgium, and then to Crystal Palace. But his love for Nacional never left him behind. Before becoming a professional, he followed the green on many pitches as a member of the supporters’ clubs.

Daniel Muñoz watched the match with the Nacional fans

This Sunday, in the match against América de Cali, Muñoz returned to the place where he expressed his love for the team, the south stand of the Atanasio Girardot stadium, and there he received the affection of many with whom he shared the stands. He was wearing a shirt with the last name Ospina on the back.

His presence there did not go unnoticed by the official broadcast of the game, which managed to focus on him while he was positioned in the middle of the Verdolaga fans.

How Daniel Muñoz fared during his time at Atlético Nacional

Before leaving for Europe, Muñoz played 33 games for Atlético Nacional, between mid-2019 and mid-2020. Genk paid $4.5 million for his sporting rights.

His good performance in Europe allowed him to join the Colombian National Team, with which he made his debut in June 2021 and with which he has already played 32 games, with three goals and three assists.

