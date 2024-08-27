It had to be Dani Olmo. The Catalan made it 1-2 in Vallecas when Barcelona had practically lost the game. Lamine Yamal received the ball on the edge of the box, drove, dribbled and passed it back that only he saw, so that Olmo controlled it, raised his head and crossed the ball with a subtle touch with his left foot that Cárdenas had no chance of stopping.
The match started at a very high pace and Barcelona had to endure the constant attacks of the Vallecas team. In the 10th minute, the Madrid team took the lead, and from that moment on, the match became an unprecedented Barça monologue based on what has been seen at this stadium in recent seasons.
At half-time, Flick brought on Dani Olmo and everything changed. Before the 60th minute, it was Pedri who equalised for the Catalans thanks to a precise assist from Raphinha. Pedri received the ball, turned and crossed it with his bad foot. In the 80th minute, it was Olmo, who, as we have already explained, put the Catalans ahead on the scoreboard. A new scorer has arrived in Barcelona.
