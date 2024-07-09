🔥🇪🇸 And almost without blinking, you are always welcome!

⚽️🚀The @SEFutbol turns the game around

How are those nerves?#EuroRTVE #EURO2024

Live: https://t.co/HTcgzzsV1Q pic.twitter.com/RcTLMGxAEQ

— La 1 (@La1_tve) July 9, 2024