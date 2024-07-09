In a thrilling Euro 2024 semi-final clash, Spain and France put on a show worthy of the best football nights. The match began with an early goal from Randal Kolo Muani in the 8th minute, capitalising on a precise cross from Kylian Mbappé. France, known for their impenetrable defence, took the lead and seemed to be controlling the game. However, Spain’s response was not long in coming, and Barcelona’s young prospect Lamine Yamal levelled the score with a stunning goal from the edge of the area in the 20th minute. This goal not only made it 1-1, but also made Yamal the youngest player to score in the history of the tournament.
Five minutes after Lamine Yamal’s stunning goal, Dani Olmo put Spain ahead with a precise finish from a rebound in the area. Jesús Navas’ cross was deflected in and Olmo, with masterful control, beat Tchouaméni before firing in off the far post. The French goalkeeper was helpless and Koundé, despite his efforts, was unable to get to the end of the game in time to clear the ball. This goal leaves France with twice as many goals conceded in this match as they have in the entire tournament.
