Video: Dani Alves receives a surprise decision from his ex, Joana Sanz, in jail

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves.
The footballer awaits his trial date.
It is already known that the judge investigating the alleged rape of a woman by the Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alves He has rejected a second request for release made by his defense and keeps the player in provisional prison, but he continues to be visited a lot.
Recently, Alves’ lawyers requested the release of their defendant on April 20, a few days after the Brazilian returned to testify at his own request before the judge, stating that he had consensual sexual relations with the complainant.
So, the defense of Alves, whom the Barcelona audience had already denied a first request to be released pending trial, he provided video evidence that would confront the complainant’s version.
The last
The Spanish media reported on the new visit of Joanna Sanz, from which he separates and his last companion, to the Brians II jail.
Christopher Martell, his lawyer, again asked for his release, but no new determination has been made.
On leaving prison, Sanz was approached by journalists. “You know, being in there…” said the model.
“Talk to each other about various things, but not about that,” warned Sanz when asked if they touched on the subject of rape.
